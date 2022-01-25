Discover Burien’s Box Makerspace – a creative studio and workspace in Downtown Burien – is open for business, creatives, artisans, makers, students and more to make cool stuff with high tech.

First opened in October 2021, this is a place where the community can come to learn and make their creative projects come to life.

The Box also caters to small and micro businesses that are looking to do small production runs, craft custom items, create branded merchandise and more.

A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.

The Box Makerspace is located in the alley off SW 153rd Street behind Discover Burien (611 SW 152nd Street). The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

The Box has a wide range of machinery and supplies including a Large Format CNC Router, 3D Printers, a laser cutter/engraver, vinyl cutters, sewing machines, hand held power tools, a drill press, a heat press, a light box for product photography, conference space and a large podcast studio with editing bays.

The Box offers in- house certification and orientations for the larger, more complex machines every week and there is a growing list of class offerings like “Making A Cribbage Board” and “Photo Basics for The Internet.” Class sizes are kept small and are mostly geared toward adults.

INSTRUCTORS NEEDED

The Box is currently looking for class instructors and asks that proposals be sent to The Box Manager, Mitchell Allen, at [email protected].

OPEN FOR ART WALK & GRAND OPENING MAR. 16

The Box will be open for the Burien Art Walk that happens every First Friday in the downtown core from 4-8 p.m.

All are also cordially invited to the grand opening of The Box Makerspace on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.burienmakerspace.com, email [email protected] or call (206) 433-2882. Find us on Instagram and Facebook @theboxburien.

The Box Makerspace is a program of Discover Burien which is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible. Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.