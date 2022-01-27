Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), are seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Timothy G. Hernandez-Ebanks following Wednesday’s escape from the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a youth rehabilitation facility located in Snoqualmie.

Hernandez-Ebanks was in Echo Glen’s care following his 2021 conviction for Murder-1 and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from a 2020 homicide in Burien. Police say he was convicted of 1st degree murder in 2021, following the killing of a 35-year-old man when he was just 13.

“It is because of the Sheriff’s Office concern for the safety and wellbeing of the public that they are featuring Hernandez-Ebanks here,” police said.

Police say that Hernandez-Ebanks’ whereabouts remain unknown. He may be in the company of four other juveniles also involved in Wednesday’s escape. These young men may be driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion (WA license 27545E) that was taken in this incident.

Any persons with information are asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206/296-3311.

Anonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.