On the agenda for Monday night’s Burien City Council Study Session (Jan. 31): emergency declaration for the SW 172nd Street/Sylvester Road landslide, selection of executive search firm to hire a new city manager, council meeting guidelines, compostables and more.

The study session will be virtual, and is set to begin at 7 p.m. It can be viewed via Comcast TV channel 21, online here and via Zoom.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

STUDY SESSION AGENDA:

Items marked with an asterisk (*) would require suspension of rules if action is to be taken.

a) Approval of Resolution No. 474, Declaration of Emergency – Landslide on Sylvester Road and SW 172nd St* (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Potential Action b) Selection of Executive Search Consultants to Hire City Manager* (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) Discussion and Potential Action c) Appoint Burien City Council Representatives to Local Governmental Organizations for 2022*(Megan Gregor, City Clerk) Discussion and Potential Action d) Discussion of Council Meeting Guidelines (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney, Megan Gregor, City Clerk) Discussion e) Update of the Outreach and Status of BMC 8.57.030, Non-compostable Food Service Product Prohibition (Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager) Update f) City Council Planning Calendar and Project Tracking List (Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director / Interim City Manager) Review



#BurienCityCouncil meeting, Jan. 31. Agenda: emergency declaration Sylvester Rd/SW 172nd St landslide, selection of executive search firm to hire city manager, council meeting guidelines, compostables & more. Interpretación en español estará disponible. https://t.co/ELiIt35xxE pic.twitter.com/DKFMEOSHQl — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) January 29, 2022