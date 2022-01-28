On the agenda for Monday night’s Burien City Council Study Session (Jan. 31): emergency declaration for the SW 172nd Street/Sylvester Road landslide, selection of executive search firm to hire a new city manager, council meeting guidelines, compostables and more.
The study session will be virtual, and is set to begin at 7 p.m. It can be viewed via Comcast TV channel 21, online here and via Zoom.
Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).
STUDY SESSION AGENDA:
Items marked with an asterisk (*) would require suspension of rules if action is to be taken.
- a) Approval of Resolution No. 474, Declaration of Emergency – Landslide on Sylvester Road and SW 172nd St* (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director) Potential Action
- b) Selection of Executive Search Consultants to Hire City Manager* (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) Discussion and Potential Action
- c) Appoint Burien City Council Representatives to Local Governmental Organizations for 2022*(Megan Gregor, City Clerk) Discussion and Potential Action
- d) Discussion of Council Meeting Guidelines (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney, Megan Gregor, City Clerk) Discussion
- e) Update of the Outreach and Status of BMC 8.57.030, Non-compostable Food Service Product Prohibition (Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager) Update
- f) City Council Planning Calendar and Project Tracking List (Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director / Interim City Manager) Review
