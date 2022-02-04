SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this weekend in Arbor Heights.

Welcome to a wonderful, updated Cape Cod:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Wonderful, updated Cape Cod in Arbor Heights 1

Remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

There is also a stack washer and dryer in the utility closet.

The primary suite offers spacious closets and a full bath.

2 additional bedrooms and 2nd guest bathroom.

This house offers a nice quiet place to relax or work from home.

Oversized naturally landscaped private backyard includes 2 storage sheds for garden supplies or outdoor equipment.

Watch the birds and enjoy some summer shade on hot days.

Great neighborhood that’s just a short distance to Endolyne Joes, Wildwood Market, Fauntleroy and Lincoln Parks and tacos at El Cami??n.

What a great place to call home.

WHEN:

    • Sunday, Feb. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 10416 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $649,000
    • MLS Number: 1885216
    • Bedrooms: 3
    • Bathrooms: 2
    • Year built: 1947
    • Approximate House SqFt: 980 s.f.
    • Lot Size: 7,980 s.f.

FEATURES:

    • Forced Air
    • Wall to Wall Carpet

INCLUSIONS:

    • Dishwasher
    • Dryer
    • Microwave
    • Refrigerator
    • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

