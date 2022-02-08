Burien’s own Friends of the Library group is alive and well, but they could use more community involvement.

The Friends group exists to support programs offered at our Butien Library, as well as to offer financial support for additional non-budgeted programming.

Most of the fundraising happens through book donations and sales.

Members of the Guild of the Burien Library sort the donations, stock the sales shelf, and scan and send some books out to on-line sales bookstores.

The group meets monthly, most recently through Zoom.

“We are so happy to have our Library re-opened, and are eager to accept donations,” organizers said.

For more information, to join, to volunteer, or to be included in their next Zoom gathering, please email [email protected].