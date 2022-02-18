Starting Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, the King County Library System (KCLS) – including those in the Burien area – will increase hours of operation by 18% system-wide.

Hours of operation will vary by location; find updated hours using KCLS’ location finder map.

Burien Library will now be open from Sunday – Friday. Boulevard Park Library from Tuesday – Saturday. White Center Library from Sunday – Friday. Tukwila Library Monday – Saturday.



Nearly all libraries will add a day of service to their schedules, including Sundays and Mondays. This will ensure that patrons have access to a community library seven days a week in each region. In addition, all KCLS libraries will be open later into the evenings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and earlier on other days of the week to serve as many King County residents as possible.

“KCLS is excited to expand in-building services and hours again as we work to get back to pre-pandemic levels,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “We will continue to address our patrons’ evolving needs and increase in-building access when and where it is needed most.”

Following state and public health mandates and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, KCLS has been operating on modified hours. KCLS has continued to serve King County communities in a variety of ways throughout the pandemic. The System acted swiftly to add new contactless services such as external library lockers, Curbside to Go pickup and virtual programming in the early stages of the pandemic, while steadily expanding in-building services. All 50 libraries opened to the public again in July 2021.

About the King County Library System

Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and 1.2 million cardholders. In 2021, residents checked out over 7.8 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 4 digital circulating library system in the world and the highest per capita in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.

More info at https://kcls.org.