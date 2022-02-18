This Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 teaching artist JR Salter and host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink will be introducing Collagraph Printing at the weekly free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

Participants will learn the basics of collagraph and fashion a collaged printing plate!

Hint: it may look like a really cool handmade stamp at the end.

This class is designed for children but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on Sunday, February 20 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-collagraph-printing-tickets-272233225907

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.