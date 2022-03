A Grief Share Support Group will meet Monday nights from 7 – 8:30 p.m., from March 7 to May 30, 2022 at Boulevard Park Church.

This is a 13-week video-assisted support group designed to help those who have lost a loved one to death. Experts and testimonials of those who have navigated the landscape of loss give insight, tools and strategies for the journey from loss, to hope and healing.

For more info, call (206) 243-2600.

Boulevard Park Church is located at 1822 S. 128th Street: