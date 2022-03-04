SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses in Burien and Seattle this weekend.

Welcome to the top of Genesee Hill with two well-maintained private separate homes on one oversized fenced corner lot:

Main home features a large open kitchen with heated floors flowing into a natural light filled living room with oak hdwd floors throughout the whole home.

Two good sized bedrooms with a full updated guest bathroom leading to a master bedroom with updated bathroom & heated floors.

Don’t miss the mud room with private shower to wash off the pups after playing in the grass or walking through Schmitz Park Preserve just steps away.

Second Home DADU built in 2015 features a full size updated kitchen with bedroom, bathroom & W/D all with separate walkways private yard & fencing & key touch locks.

Such a unique property!!!

WHEN:

Friday, Mar. 4: 4–6 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5: 1–3 p.m.



Hosted by Laurel Robinson

WHERE: 5219 SW Charlestown Street, Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $950,000 MLS Number: 1895974 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1952 Approx. House SqFt: 2,340 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,744 s.f.



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

