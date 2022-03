Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that last week, detectives served a series of search warrants on a group that was distributing fentanyl and heroin in Burien and other South King County communities.

Police say they seized 71,680 fentanyl tablets and 1.5 pounds of heroin through these warrants.

“We will continue to disrupt the flow of narcotic drugs into Burien, as these substances directly result in deaths in our community,” police said.

Photos courtesy Burien Police Department