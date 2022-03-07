Burien’s own John Hendow will be rockin’ McMenamins Elks Temple as lead guitarist for Seattle David Bowie tribute band BowieVision on Friday, June 10, 2022.

BowieVision performs nothing but music by the late, great David Bowie, who passed away in 2016:

“Combining world-class vocals, deft musicianship, Bowie-inspired costumes, and masterful stage presence, the BowieVision experience is simultaneously epic and intimate. The seven-piece musical juggernaut draws sell-out crowds to premiere venues in the Northwest and beyond by bringing passion and precision to songs from nearly every phase of Bowie’s eclectic career: rock anthems like Rebel Rebel, All the Young Dudes, and Suffragette City; the wide-screen balladry of Life on Mars?, Space Oddity, The Man Who Sold the World, and Changes; mid-70s “plastic soul” (Golden Years, Young Americans, Fame;) art-pop statements like Fashion, Heroes, Sound and Vision, Ashes to Ashes, and I’m Afraid of Americans; and the high-sheen 80s classics Under Pressure, Let’s Dance, China Girl, Modern Love, and Blue Jean. Accept no substitutes: BowieVision is the real deal.”

In addition to being an awesome guitarist/musician, Burien’s Hendow is a technical and business leader with over 20 years’ experience in strategic technology leadership and organizational maturation.

Hendow has been a professional musician for 40 years, with 20 of those years performing and recording with Jumbalassy (local reggae band). He is currently a member of (Bowie Tribute Band) BowieVision, The Dudley Manlove Quartet, and country swing band The 1 Uppers.

He has lived in Burien for 20 years, and is active in the Burien Film Festival, both as a filmmaker and a member of the board.

“If you have ever watched the Burien Film Festival online, I create all of the intros and pre/post bumper videos for each film, along with the underlying original music,” he said. ?I’m also the organizer of the Burien .5K fun run, which is slightly more than 2 blocks, and occurs on July 4, ending at the bar of the Elliot Bay Brewing Company. The city is kind enough to close the street and throw a parade in honor of our .5K run. :)”

​

In the Dudley Manlove Quartet, their annual Halloween shows were always a big hit, and over the 25+ years the band has existed, each year they’d perform their middle set as another band.

“We’d learn several songs from that band, and dress up as them,” Hendow said. “Over the years our Halloween tributes included a wide variety of great bands such as Elton John, Journey, Spinal Tap, REM, Elvis Costello, The Cars, and the B52s, the latter of which required me to get a dress and a beehive wig. One year we decided to perform a tribute to David Bowie, and it was so much fun that we decided to create an offshoot band fully dedicated to Bowie’s music.”

BowieVision has existed since 2013, and they’ve performed at many great venues including the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix Arizona, where David Bowie himself performed.

“David Bowie had a number of incredible guitarists, and it’s a great challenge to transcribe and perform their parts accurately,” he added. “Last summer I joined several other guitarists in New York, where we spent a week studying with and learning from Bowie collaborator and guitarist Robert Fripp, exploring The Alexander Technique, presence and meditation, the “New Standard Tuning”, and immersing ourselves in Guitar Craft.”

​

​Hendow has performed locally in several venues, and BowieVision performed at the 2016 Burien UFO Festival, which was a great street party, and a fun celebration of all that makes Burien so wonderful.

“Burien has a wonderful blend of cultures, food, languages, arts, and businesses,” he said. “I loved attending Burien Actors Theater and I’m excited about our new performance space. My wife and I also love the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, and its wonderful conductor Anthony Spain.”

​

​Tickets are on sale now for upcoming BowieVision shows including two performances at the Triple Door on Friday May 6, 2022, as well as Friday June 10 at the Spanish Ballroom.

More info, along with tickets are available here .

Below are a couple of video clips of Hendow and BowieVision:

More information at http://bowievision.com and https://www.facebook.com/bowievision/ .