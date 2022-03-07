The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA) on Monday expressed solidarity with the Muslim American Youth Foundation (MAYF) after its center in Burien was damaged in a hit-and-run incident Monday morning, Mar. 7, 2022.

Police say that at around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, a silver car reportedly rammed into the prayer space inside the community center. The car then reportedly reversed and sped off, leaving extensive damage and the car’s bumper and hubcap behind.

A witness saw an occupied vehicle parked for three hours before rolling down a hill, then into the window of the building before leaving the scene.

The suspect vehicle was a newer silver Toyota Camry, with its bumper left at scene.

The suspected driver was a male in his early 20s, and remains at large.

No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth Islamic center that has been targeted in Washington in the past four months, in addition to many other houses of worship that have been targeted.

“This is yet another disturbing act of violence at a Washington State Islamic center,” CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi said. “If there happened to be people praying inside the facility at the time of this hit-and-run, we would be talking about extensive injuries taking place. This is a community that is a haven for many young people, and it’s heartbreaking to see their facility damaged in this way. We stand with our brothers and sisters in the MAYF community and hope the person responsible will be brought to justice soon.”

The MAYF is located at the old Highline Athletic Club property at 125 S. 156th Street: