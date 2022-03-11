The City of Burien announced on Thursday (Mar. 11) that it will be reopening its buildings to the public starting Monday, March 21, 2022.

As we previously reported, the city had closed facilities starting Dec. 23, originally through Jan. 31, then extended to Feb. 28, 2022.

The city has not yet reported on when City Council meetings will resume being held in person at City Hall. Currently, they are slated to be continued virtually.

Wearing a mask or facial covering will be optional in public buildings, and program participants will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination.

In-person meetings inside public buildings will also be allowed.

The City employee vaccine mandate is still in effect.

Burien City Hall

Burien City Hall is on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall building, located at 400 SW 152nd St., Suite 300, Burien, WA 98166. Call (206) 241-4647 for directions.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Permit Center Hours

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – noon In-person permitting begins March 23. Virtual permit center services are available.



Burien Community Center

Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW Burien, WA 98166.

Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Building closed 1 – 5 p.m., but staff available virtually



PaRCS Customer Service Hours

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PaRCS) staff are available by phone and email during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Moshier Art Center

Moshier Art Center is located at 430 S 156th St, Burien, WA, 98166.

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., in-person customer service

