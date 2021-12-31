The City of Burien announced this week that it has extended the closure of its facilities to the public until Jan. 31, 2022, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

As we previously reported, the city first announced closures starting Dec. 23, with a reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

This includes Burien City Hall, Burien Community Center, and Moshier Art Center.

All recreation programs will be postponed until after Jan. 31, the city said.

If you have already registered for a program, staff will be contacting you with options.

Winter quarter classes at #MoshierArtCenter will be postponed until February.

Find information for all other departments and services online at http://burienwa.gov/departments or by calling the front desk at (206) 241-4647.

