The next 7 Stories event will be this Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum, and storytellers will share tales on the theme of “When I Was a Kid.”

Your neighbors from the community will tell their stories on this theme Friday night, from 7–8:30 p.m.

In-person audience will be very limited, but next month organizers expect to be back to full capacity, open to all.

This free event can also be viewed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” us on Facebook here to get a notification for when we go live).

ROOM FOR ONE MORE STORYTELLER

There’s room for one more storyteller this Friday night – if you’d like to tell your story, please email [email protected].

WHEN:

Friday, March 25, 2022: 7–8:30 p.m. – “When I Was a Kid”



UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, April 22, 2022 – “If Only I’d Listened“ Friday, May 27, 2022 – Theme TBA



Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: