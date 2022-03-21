The next 7 Stories event will be this Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 at the Highline Heritage Museum, and storytellers will share tales on the theme of “When I Was a Kid.”
Your neighbors from the community will tell their stories on this theme Friday night, from 7–8:30 p.m.
In-person audience will be very limited, but next month organizers expect to be back to full capacity, open to all.
This free event can also be viewed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” us on Facebook here to get a notification for when we go live).
ROOM FOR ONE MORE STORYTELLER
There’s room for one more storyteller this Friday night – if you’d like to tell your story, please email [email protected].
WHEN:
-
- Friday, March 25, 2022: 7–8:30 p.m. – “When I Was a Kid”
UPCOMING EVENTS:
-
- Friday, April 22, 2022 – “If Only I’d Listened“
- Friday, May 27, 2022 – Theme TBA
Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: