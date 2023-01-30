On Friday night, Jan. 27, seven Storytellers gathered to share their tales on the theme “Coming Home” at the first 7 Stories event of 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum.
Moderated by Peggy Cummings, the Jan. 27 Storytellers included:
- Abbe Rolnick
- Fred Swanson
- Claire Yurdin
- Gaylloyd Sisson
- Debbie Dixon
- Jeff Heiss
- Debra Valpey
Below is an edited video of the event, as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 1-minute):
UPCOMING EVENTS/THEMES:
- Friday, Feb. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Fed Up – Tipping Point/Stories of Enough is Enough“
- Friday, Mar. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Advice to my Younger Self” and/or “Rearview Mirror“
- Friday, April 28, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “It seemed like a good idea at the time…“
To sign up to tell your story, or get more info, please visit burienculturehub.com/7stories, or send an email to [email protected].
Presented by Highline Heritage Museum, The B-Town Blog, Burien Arts Association, Burien Culture Hub, 4Culture and the City of Burien.