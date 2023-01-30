On Friday night, Jan. 27, seven Storytellers gathered to share their tales on the theme “Coming Home” at the first 7 Stories event of 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Moderated by Peggy Cummings, the Jan. 27 Storytellers included:

  • Abbe Rolnick
  • Fred Swanson
  • Claire Yurdin
  • Gaylloyd Sisson
  • Debbie Dixon
  • Jeff Heiss
  • Debra Valpey

Below is an edited video of the event, as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 1-minute):

UPCOMING EVENTS/THEMES:

  • Friday, Feb. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Fed Up – Tipping Point/Stories of Enough is Enough
  • Friday, Mar. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Advice to my Younger Self” and/or “Rearview Mirror
  • Friday, April 28, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “It seemed like a good idea at the time…

To sign up to tell your story, or get more info, please visit burienculturehub.com/7stories, or send an email to [email protected].

Presented by Highline Heritage Museum, The B-Town Blog, Burien Arts Association, Burien Culture Hub, 4Culture and the City of Burien.

