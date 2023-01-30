On Friday night, Jan. 27, seven Storytellers gathered to share their tales on the theme “Coming Home” at the first 7 Stories event of 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Moderated by Peggy Cummings, the Jan. 27 Storytellers included:

Abbe Rolnick

Fred Swanson

Claire Yurdin

Gaylloyd Sisson

Debbie Dixon

Jeff Heiss

Debra Valpey

Below is an edited video of the event, as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 1-minute):

UPCOMING EVENTS/THEMES:

Friday, Feb. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Fed Up – Tipping Point/Stories of Enough is Enough“

Friday, Mar. 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “Advice to my Younger Self” and/or “Rearview Mirror“

Friday, April 28, 7 – 8:30 p.m.: “It seemed like a good idea at the time…“

To sign up to tell your story, or get more info, please visit burienculturehub.com/7stories, or send an email to [email protected].

Presented by Highline Heritage Museum, The B-Town Blog, Burien Arts Association, Burien Culture Hub, 4Culture and the City of Burien.