Bloodworks Northwest will be holding a Blood Drive at Normandy Park City Hall (council chambers; map below) this Thursday, Feb. 2 (9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.) and Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

If you need help booking an appointment please call 1-800-398-7888 or e-mail [email protected].

Appointments and masks are required.

“Mad Cow” disease restriction lifted

Ever been deferred from giving blood due to “mad cow” disease or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)? The FDA has lifted this restriction, and those previously deferred for this reason alone, are now eligible to give blood.

For more information on eligibility, monthly donor incentives and more, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org.

