While assisting King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle in Burien on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Guardian One helicopter helped police apprehend and arrest a suspect.

Deputies initially attempted to arrest the driver of the car in a parking lot, but he was able to ram some patrol cars before fleeing police at a high rate of speed.

Video of the pursuit shows the suspect speeding through north Burien before abandoning the car at S. 132nd and 4th Ave S. (map below), where he tried to escape on foot over the pedestrian overpass over SR 509.

However, police on foot were able to catch up and apprehend and arrest the suspect.

“We located the suspect after he abandoned the vehicle. Deputies on the ground arrested him safely,” police said.