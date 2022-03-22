To honor Women’s History Month, Kennedy Catholic High School’s Lady Lancers and Anti-sexist Intersectional Feminist Club (ASIF) collected household and personal hygiene items for Burien’s Hospitality House which seeks to help homeless women find home, health, and hope.

Among the many items donated, students collected over 60 bottles of shampoo and conditioner, 35 packages of feminine products, 10 pairs of socks, four sets of pajamas, and more soap than they could count.

Also received were $80 worth of gift cards for Hospitality House to raffle off at their weekly meetings.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to the Hospitality House Drive hosted by ASIF and Lady Lancers,” said Megan Graziose, Kennedy Catholic faculty, and organizer of the drive. “This drive to support women in our community was a huge success!”

Kennedy Catholic High School is an Archdiocesan, co-ed high school located in Burien, Washington whose mission is to graduate leaders following Christ in a school community that is accessible, diverse, and committed to pursuing the full potential of every student. More info at https://www.kennedyhs.org/