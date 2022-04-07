EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Do you want a chance to win free roundtrip tickets by Alaska Airlines? On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will hold their 2022 PNW Education & Workforce Summit, where you can enter to win.

The summit will encourage a collective examination of the status of the school-to-work pipeline in the Seattle Southside region while the following job and career fair will be a focused effort to connect local youth with employment opportunities and family-wage careers.

“The goal for this event to ensure that local youth know about educational and career pathways that have high earning potential and are available locally in South King County,” said Chamber President/CEO Andrea H. Reay.

The event will begin with a welcome from Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and a keynote speaker presentation by WA State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. Followed by a panel discussion featuring diverse representatives from the WA State Governors Office, Highline & Tukwila School Districts, and a youth voice from Raisbeck Aviation HS with questions from the audience.

The Summit will be followed by a Job & Career Fair hosted exclusively for local high school youth and in partnership with the Highline School District, LiUNA and other partners in education and employment. During this period of economic recovery, it is as important as ever that the community can collaborate to connect our local youth to family-wage careers. The participating employers represent a variety of employment opportunities and family-wage career pathways that are all essential to a thriving Southside community.

WHAT: 2022 PNW Education & Workforce Summit WHEN: Thursday, April 28, 2022: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. WHERE: ShoWare Center, 625 W. James Street, Kent, 98032

The Chamber is proud to serve our community and is committed to supporting the school-to-work pipeline in the Southside region alongside community partners. Together We Are Stronger.

A special thank you to all our sponsors: Alaska Airlines, Amazon, BECU, Comcast, Crain Photography, David Inman Productions, Gesa Credit Union, Molly’s Caribbean, Orion Industries and Media Sponsor South King Media.

