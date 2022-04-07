The three finalist candidates for the new King County Sheriff announced on Thursday, April 7, 2022 include (from left to right): Patti Cole-Tindall, Charles Kimble and Reginald Moorman. Photos courtesy KCSO.

The City of Burien – along with 15 other jurisdictions – contracts with the sheriff’s office as its police force.

A total of 12 candidates submitted applications to the nationwide search conducted by POLHIRE, which began in November 2021.

Seven candidates were moved to a first round of interviews.

The three finalists selected are:

Patti Cole-Tindall , Interim Sheriff, King County Sheriff’s Office Charles Kimble , Chief of Police, Killeen, Texas Police Department Reginald Moorman , Major, Atlanta, Georgia Police Department



In the final phase of the selection process, the candidates will both meet with members of the Public Safety Advisory Committee, King County employees, labor representatives, and contract city representatives and engage with the community in a separate series of public forums prior to a final interview with Executive Constantine. These community forums are a chance for the public to provide input, ask questions, and get to know the candidates better. Forums will take place virtually with the first on April 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. and the second on April 21 from 9 – 11 a.m. Candidate bios and more information on how to participate in the forums can be found here.

“Using priorities and criteria set by the Public Safety Advisory Committee, I am pleased we have identified three highly qualified finalists to be the next King County Sheriff,” said Executive Constantine. “Before I appoint the next Sheriff, I am eager to hear from the public and our KCSO employees as they meet the candidates and hear their vision for delivering high quality, professional, and equitable public safety.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to an appointed, rather than elected, Sheriff, following the passage of a Charter Amendment in November 2020. As part of that process, the Public Safety Advisory Committee developed recommendations for the characteristics of the next Sheriff, focusing on a strong background in law enforcement, community leadership, and community partnerships; a reputation for integrity, honesty, and transparency; the ability to inspire and motivate change; and a commitment to equity, racial and social justice, and LGBTQ+ issues. These recommendations were reviewed by Executive Constantine and the King County Council and considered during the interview process.

As part of the job requirements, the successful candidate will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission within one year of appointment.

Executive Constantine will make a final sheriff selection and transmit the nomination in early May to the King County Council. The council will then begin their confirmation process, with the new Sheriff expected to be on board this summer.

