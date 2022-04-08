The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team announced this week that they will be adding a Beer and Wine Garden for the 2022 season.

The team announced the addition to Mel Olson Stadium in White Center via social media in honor of “National Beer Day”:

“We’re excited to be partnering with local brands such as Future Primitive Brewing, Logan Brewing Company, Georgetown Brewing and Columbia Distributing, to name a few. Fans 21+ years of age or older can enjoy a beer or glass of wine in the beer garden area which will be located down the third baseline.”

The Beer and Wine Garden will be located just east of the concession stand will hold up to 250 people, and will extend into what used to be foul territory on the field by 16 feet.

“It’s going to be a unique view with the extension into the grass, which used to be foul territory,” said General Manager Justin Moser. “We’ve had fans asking us for years if we could serve beer and wine at the ballpark. We’ve been working close with King County and the liquor board for some time now. We feel we’ve come up with something where our fans twenty-one and older can responsibly enjoy a cold adult beverage, while taking in one of our events.”

The team plans on having 6 different draft beers on tap, along with cans of beer, wine, cider and seltzers.

OPENING DAY IS SATURDAY, JUNE 4

The DubSea Fish Sticks will open their season on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with the “First Fish” scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The team will host 27 shows (games) this summer, including every Friday and Saturday evening in June and July.

You can find more information on the Fish Sticks at GoFishSticks.com, where you can join their priority ticket list. Season tickets and flex packs go on sale in mid April and single game tickets go on sale in May.

Fish Sticks home games are played at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park: