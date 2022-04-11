A Spring Open House will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from Noon – 3 p.m. at The Shark Garden, located at New Start High School in Burien.
-
- They will have edible plant sales, taste tests, information booths, solar powered gadgets, and more!
- Come learn about Solar Power from their partners at Sphere Solar.
- Check out rare and unusual edible plants from Wanderlust Nursery.
- Taste some unique jellies and syrups made from our berry collection.
- Visit information booths for area non-profits.
- Tour the garden with friends to see the spring crops.
The Shark Garden is a non-profit school, community, and botanical garden at New Start High School, located at 614 SW 120th Street in Burien (map below).
They have p-patch plots to rent and 14 specialty gardens for the community to enjoy.
They also grow food for our local food bank.
“Volunteer with us!”
Questions? Email [email protected].