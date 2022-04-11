A Spring Open House will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from Noon – 3 p.m. at The Shark Garden, located at New Start High School in Burien.

They will have edible plant sales, taste tests, information booths, solar powered gadgets, and more! Come learn about Solar Power from their partners at Sphere Solar. Check out rare and unusual edible plants from Wanderlust Nursery. Taste some unique jellies and syrups made from our berry collection. Visit information booths for area non-profits. Tour the garden with friends to see the spring crops.



The Shark Garden is a non-profit school, community, and botanical garden at New Start High School, located at 614 SW 120th Street in Burien (map below).

They have p-patch plots to rent and 14 specialty gardens for the community to enjoy.

They also grow food for our local food bank.

“Volunteer with us!”

More info here:

Questions? Email [email protected].