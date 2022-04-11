A Spring Open House will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from Noon – 3 p.m. at The Shark Garden, located at New Start High School in Burien.

    • They will have edible plant sales, taste tests, information booths, solar powered gadgets, and more!
    • Come learn about Solar Power from their partners at Sphere Solar.
    • Check out rare and unusual edible plants from Wanderlust Nursery.
    • Taste some unique jellies and syrups made from our berry collection.
    • Visit information booths for area non-profits.
    • Tour the garden with friends to see the spring crops.

The Shark Garden is a non-profit school, community, and botanical garden at New Start High School, located at 614 SW 120th Street in Burien (map below).

They have p-patch plots to rent and 14 specialty gardens for the community to enjoy.

They also grow food for our local food bank.

“Volunteer with us!”

More info here:

Questions? Email [email protected].