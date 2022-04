Discover Burien’s annual Clean Sweep will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up at 32 locations throughout Burien, and you can choose an area and sign up here:

Cleaner-uppers are invited to meet behind the Discover Burien office in the SW 153rd Alley between Ambaum and 6th Ave SW.