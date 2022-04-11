The Highline Heritage Museum recently released a four-part video series with Sumayyah Waheed and Mariam Haris, who answer commonly asked questions about Ramadan.

Ramadan, Arabic Ramaḍān, in Islam, the ninth month of the Islamic year observed as sacred, with fasting practiced daily from dawn to sunset.

It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with prayer, profession of faith, charity and pilgrimage. Healthy Muslim adults abstain from all food, drink (including water) and sexual activity from dawn to dusk, eating a meal before the fast and another to break it.

Ramadan started this year on Saturday, April 2, and continues until Sunday, May 1.

Below are explanatory videos featuring Sumayyah Waheed and Mariam Haris, courtesy Highline Heritage Museum:

More info at https://highlinemuseum.org

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: