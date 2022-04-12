Photo courtesy David Rosen, SlickPix Photography

A party celebrating the 75th anniversary of the world’s first encounter with the iconic “Men in Black” is set to begin precisely at 6:22 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines.

“Because this is the 75th anniversary of both the infamous Maury Island Incident UFO sighting and the birth of the ‘Men in Black’ story, it made sense to put a real spotlight on this fun and stunning history,” said Maury Island Incident Historical Society (MIIHS) co-founder Steve Edmiston. “The fact that the so-called ‘Men in Black’ originated here in the Northwest, well, that’s an origin story that needs to be claimed. What better way than an annual bash?”

The new event – named “6/22 – the Men in Black Birthday Bash” – will “provide a natural and necessary addition to ‘Burning Saucer,’” said Edmiston. Burning Saucer is a 10-year-old private event held annually at Woodmont Beach that has been labeled the “Birthday Party for the Men in Black” by Den of Geek, featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, inspired the award-winning film “The Maury Island Incident,” landed a segment on the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens,” and inspired the Washington State Senate to pass Resolution 8648 to acknowledge the Maury Island Incident’s contribution to Washington history and culture.

“We think it’s time for our larger community to experience some of this quirky merger of history, mythology, and fun,” said Edmiston. “Members of MIIHS have been advocating for a Men (and Women) in Black cosplay, so everyone attending 6/22 is likely to be dressed in some version of black and white.” However, Edmiston added, this is not a formal “black tie” event.

Two of Quarterdeck’s favorite music acts – JT Underwood and Paper Moon – will perform, including a curated set of pop songs suited for the lovers of MIB mythology. Many details remain under wraps, but organizers have shared that the evening will feature the Men In Black Birthday Bash Awards (the “MIBBBY’s”) to celebrate outstanding contributions to Washington State mythology – and to acknowledge the evening’s best men-and-women-in-black styles.

The 6/22 party is ideal for the Quarterdeck, according to owner Ken Rogers.

“We built this business to provide a place for community to gather, and our music and history events have showcased how magical ‘creating community’ can be,” said Rogers. “This event – 6/22 – checks all the boxes our customers seem to love – enjoying great beverages with friends old and new, while sharing a memorable experience with a world-class view.”

According to Rogers, Quarterdeck navigated the pandemic in part with a transition to full-time usage of its outdoor spaces, allowing for frequent live performances and events that include music, readings, crafts, tastings, and more recently, a series of four sold-out “story pubs” highlighting local tales. Rogers learned how events at Quarterdeck cultivate repeat demand. “When we have a successful band, tasting, storyteller, or arts and crafts event, we see an audience build and they ask for more. On the flip side, our ‘talent’ seems to love our customers – and they want to come back to perform again. We see the 6/22 event, this year, as the launch of 6/22, every year, because the story is so steeped in history, pride, and entertainment.”

WHAT: 6/22 – the Men in Black Birthday Bash WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 2022; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the “Great Synchronization” is set for 6:22 p.m. WHERE: Quarterdeck – 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines, WA 98198

“6/22 – The Men in Black Birthday Bash” is on sale now. Event capacity is limited.

About Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina

The Quarterdeck serves beer, wine, and coffee, all enjoyed with the best view in Des Moines. Learn more at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com.

About the Maury Island Incident Historical Society

The annual meeting of the Maury Island Incident Historical Society, a.k.a. Burning Saucer, is a private community celebration of Puget Sound’s most infamous alleged UFO sighting that features the annual “telling of the tale,” as well as a serious dose of comedy, camaraderie, and actual history, all followed by that famous, flaming, flying saucer. Learn more at https://www.quadrant45.com/#/mauryisland.

About Steve Edmiston (6/22 host; MIIHS co-founder)

Steve is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, and IP attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films (including Lifetime’s Crimes of the Past), and his award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and Thr33.

