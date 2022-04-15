King County residents will get a chance to hear directly from the three finalists for King County Sheriff during a pair of online forums next week.

The forums will be held on Monday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The King County Sheriff’s Office contracts its police services to the City of Burien.

As we previously reported, from October 2021 through March 2022, King County conducted a nationwide search and recruitment to identify the most qualified candidates to become the next Sheriff of King County. These candidates have gone through background checks, interview panels, and meetings with key stakeholders to narrow down to three finalists.

“Now is the chance for the public to meet and ask questions of the finalists for this important leadership position,” KCSO said. “The candidate presentations and responses during these forums will be considered during the final selection for the next King County Sheriff.”

The three finalists are:

Patti Cole-Tindall, Interim Sheriff, King County Sheriff’s Office Charles Kimble, Chief of Police, Killeen, Texas Police Department Reginald Moorman, Major, Atlanta, Georgia Police Department



“Using priorities and criteria set by the Public Safety Advisory Committee, I am pleased we have identified three highly qualified finalists to be the next King County Sheriff,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Before I appoint the next Sheriff, I am eager to hear from the public and our Sheriff’s Office employees as they meet the candidates and hear their vision for delivering high quality, professional, and equitable public safety.”

There are several ways to watch or listen in to the meetings:

Join Zoom Webinar:

URL: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/86905312863

Meeting ID: 869 0531 2863

Passcode: kcsheriff (all lowercase) Phone into Zoom meeting:

Phone number: +1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 869 0531 2863

Passcode: 938523707 Livestream online via this link: https://livestream.com/accounts/15175343/events/4485487 , or input the link web address into your web browser. Watch King County TV Channel 22

Comcast Channel 22 and 322(HD)

Wave Broadband Channel 22



For biographical information about the candidates and information on how to participate in the forums, please visit https://publicinput.com/KCSheriffSelection.