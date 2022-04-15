It’s Easter weekend, which means it’s time for Egg Hunts and Easter services.

Check out our collection of local events from our first-ever Easter Worship Guide.

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022

REMINDER: It's Easter weekend and here's what going on around Burien 1

FEATURED CHURCHES:

REMINDER: It's Easter weekend and here's what going on around Burien 2

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church SeaTac
19030 8th Ave S, • SeaTac, WA 98148
(206) 243-0987
https://princeofpeaceseatac.org

Palm Sunday: April 10 at 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: April 14 at 7 p.m.
Good Friday: April 15 at 7 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt: April 16 at 10 a.m.
Easter Sunday Worship: April 17 at 10 a.m.

REMINDER: It's Easter weekend and here's what going on around Burien 3

St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church
1005 SW 152nd Street • Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-6844
https://stelizabethburien.org

Palm Sunday: Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m. 
Maundy Thursday: Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Friday, April 15 at Noon
Great Vigil: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Worship: Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. 

REMINDER: It's Easter weekend and here's what going on around Burien 4

Normandy Park United Church of Christ
19247 1st Ave South • Normandy Park, WA 98166
(206) 824-1770
https://www.npucc.org

Easter Worship Service: April 17 at 10 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt & Hot Cross Buns: April 17 at 11:30 a.m.

REMINDER: It's Easter weekend and here's what going on around Burien 5

The Gathering Place Foursquare Church
2038 S. 222nd Street • Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 246-6222
Foursquare Gospel
https://gpfoursquare.org

Palm Sunday: April 10 at 10 a.m.
Good Friday: April 15 at 7 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast: April 16 at 9 a.m. at  Des Moines Campus (2038 S. 222nd)
Easter Service: April 17 at 10 a.m.

If you appreciate our award-winning local journalism, please…

Bible Baptist Church
625 SW 149th Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-2186
General Association of Regular Baptist

Boulevard Park Church
1822 S 128th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-2600
https://www.bpcburien.com

Burien Community Church
16241 19th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-1623
American Baptist
http://www.buriencommunitychurch.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Burien Community Church
1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022
Join us for this fun family event. It’s been 2 years, but we are excited to see you all again! Egg hunt, Cake walk, Games, Raffles and Food! Please register for free on Eventbrite so we have an estimate of the people coming: www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-tickets-310676741497
You can reach out to us at [email protected] for more information.

Burien Evangelical Church
500 SW 146th Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-5300
Evangelical
https://burienevangelical.org

Burien Free Methodist Church/Oasis Home Church
520 S. 150th Street
Burien, WA
(206) 241-0915
Free Methodist Church of North America
https://oasishomechurch.com

Church Of Christ At Burien
720 S. 140th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-8591
Church of Christ
www.burienchurchofchrist.com

Church Of Christ Scientist
233 S. 156th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-0650
Church of Christ
https://christianscienceburien.org

Confraternidad Cristiana Ebenezer
16241 19th Ave SW
Burien, WA
American Baptist

Deeper Church
15434 10th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-8900
Assemblies of God
https://www.deeperchurch.org

The Gathering Place Foursquare Church
2038 S 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 246-6222
Foursquare Gospel
https://gpfoursquare.org

Glendale Evangelical Lutheran Church
13455 2nd Ave SW
Burien, WA 98146
(206) 244-9400

Highline Christian Church
14859 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-4333
Other Christian
https://www.highlinechristian.org

Highline United Methodist Church
13015 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA
(206) 241-5520
United Methodist
http://www.highlineunitedmethodistchurch.org

Hope Christian Community
632 SW 143rd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-1399
Charismatic
https://hope-christian.com

John Knox Presbyterian
109 S. Normandy Rd
Normandy Park, WA 98148
(206) 241-1606
https://johnknox.church

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at John Knox Church. Easter bunny photo op, prizes and CANDY! This event is free to all kids through 5th grade. Please come join us!

Lake Burien Presbyterian Church
15003 14th Ave SW
Burien, WA
(206) 242-6023
Presbyterian
https://www.lbpc.org

New Life Church Normandy Park
20107 1st Ave South
Normandy Park, WA 98198
(425) 226-0880
https://www.nlchurch.com/normandypark/

Normandy Park United Church of Christ
19247 1st Ave South
Normandy Park, WA 98166
(206) 824-1770
https://www.npucc.org

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
158 S. 168th Street
Burien, WA
(206) 243-8108
Lutheran
https://www.facebook.com/oursavioursburien/

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church SeaTac
19030 8th Ave S,
SeaTac, WA 98148
(206) 243-0987
https://princeofpeaceseatac.org

Saint Francis Of Assisi Church
15226 21st Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 242-4575
Catholic
https://www.stfoa.org

St. Bernadette Parish
861 SW 126th Street
Burien, WA 98146
https://saintbernadette.net

St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church
1005 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-6844
Episcopal
https://stelizabethburien.org

St. Paul’s of Shorewood
11620 21st Ave SW
Burien, WA 98146
(206) 244-2112
Evangelical Lutheran in America
http://www.stpaulsofshorewood.org

Taproot Church
14700 6th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 878-7433
Non-Denominational
https://taprootchurch.org

Three Tree Community Church
16261 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA
Community
https://www.threetreechurch.net

Westside Christian Fellowship
13455 2nd Ave SW
Burien, WA
Evangelical Free Church
(206) 439-9031

OTHER AREA CHURCHES:

Gospel Russian Baptist Church
1807 S. 223rd Street
Des Moines, WA
Slavic Baptist
https://beinchurch.org

Highline Seventh Day Adventist
21650 24th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
https://www.highlinesda.org

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2021 S. 260th Street
Des Moines, WA
Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod
https://www.htlc-wa.org/default.asp?sec_id=140006822

Marcus Whitman Presbyterian Church
2130 S. 248th Street
Des Moines, WA
Presbyterian
http://church.mwpres.org

Midway Covenant
22460 24th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA
Community
Evangelical Covenant Church
https://midcov.org

The Mountain Church
2038 S. 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
https://themountainchurch.org

Normandy Christian Church
908 S. 200th Street
Des Moines, WA
Restorationist
http://www.normandychristian.org

Resurrection Lutheran Church
134 S. 206th Street
Des Moines, WA
Lutheran Church of Missouri Synod
https://www.resurrection-lcms.org/about-us/

Saint Philomena Catholic Church
1790 S. 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA
Catholic
https://www.stphilomenaparish.com

Salvation Army Federal Way
26419 16th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA
Salvation Army
https://federalway.salvationarmy.org

Samoan Christian Fellowship
19804 8th Ave S.
Des Moines WA
Assemblies of God
http://www.schristianfellowship.org

Southcenter Seventh-day Adventist Church
20400 1st Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
http://www.southcentersda.org

Southminster Presbyterian Church
19834 8th Ave S.
Des Moines WA
Presbyterian
http://spcdesmoines.org