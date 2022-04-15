If you appreciate our award-winning local journalism, please…

Bible Baptist Church

625 SW 149th Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 244-2186

General Association of Regular Baptist

Boulevard Park Church

1822 S 128th Street

Burien, WA 98168

(206) 243-2600

https://www.bpcburien.com

Burien Community Church

16241 19th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 243-1623

American Baptist

http://www.buriencommunitychurch.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Burien Community Church

1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022

Join us for this fun family event. It’s been 2 years, but we are excited to see you all again! Egg hunt, Cake walk, Games, Raffles and Food! Please register for free on Eventbrite so we have an estimate of the people coming: www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-tickets-310676741497

You can reach out to us at [email protected] for more information.

Burien Evangelical Church

500 SW 146th Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 244-5300

Evangelical

https://burienevangelical.org

Burien Free Methodist Church/Oasis Home Church

520 S. 150th Street

Burien, WA

(206) 241-0915

Free Methodist Church of North America

https://oasishomechurch.com

Church Of Christ At Burien

720 S. 140th Street

Burien, WA 98168

(206) 243-8591

Church of Christ

www.burienchurchofchrist.com

Church Of Christ Scientist

233 S. 156th Street

Burien, WA 98168

(206) 243-0650

Church of Christ

https://christianscienceburien.org

Confraternidad Cristiana Ebenezer

16241 19th Ave SW

Burien, WA

American Baptist

Deeper Church

15434 10th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 243-8900

Assemblies of God

https://www.deeperchurch.org

The Gathering Place Foursquare Church

2038 S 222nd Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 246-6222

Foursquare Gospel

https://gpfoursquare.org

Glendale Evangelical Lutheran Church

13455 2nd Ave SW

Burien, WA 98146

(206) 244-9400

Highline Christian Church

14859 1st Ave S.

Burien, WA 98168

(206) 243-4333

Other Christian

https://www.highlinechristian.org

Highline United Methodist Church

13015 1st Ave S.

Burien, WA

(206) 241-5520

United Methodist

http://www.highlineunitedmethodistchurch.org

Hope Christian Community

632 SW 143rd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 244-1399

Charismatic

https://hope-christian.com

John Knox Presbyterian

109 S. Normandy Rd

Normandy Park, WA 98148

(206) 241-1606

https://johnknox.church

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at John Knox Church. Easter bunny photo op, prizes and CANDY! This event is free to all kids through 5th grade. Please come join us!

Lake Burien Presbyterian Church

15003 14th Ave SW

Burien, WA

(206) 242-6023

Presbyterian

https://www.lbpc.org

New Life Church Normandy Park

20107 1st Ave South

Normandy Park, WA 98198

(425) 226-0880

https://www.nlchurch.com/normandypark/

Normandy Park United Church of Christ

19247 1st Ave South

Normandy Park, WA 98166

(206) 824-1770

https://www.npucc.org

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

158 S. 168th Street

Burien, WA

(206) 243-8108

Lutheran

https://www.facebook.com/oursavioursburien/

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church SeaTac

19030 8th Ave S,

SeaTac, WA 98148

(206) 243-0987

https://princeofpeaceseatac.org

Saint Francis Of Assisi Church

15226 21st Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 242-4575

Catholic

https://www.stfoa.org

St. Bernadette Parish

861 SW 126th Street

Burien, WA 98146

https://saintbernadette.net

St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church

1005 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 243-6844

Episcopal

https://stelizabethburien.org

St. Paul’s of Shorewood

11620 21st Ave SW

Burien, WA 98146

(206) 244-2112

Evangelical Lutheran in America

http://www.stpaulsofshorewood.org

Taproot Church

14700 6th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 878-7433

Non-Denominational

https://taprootchurch.org

Three Tree Community Church

16261 1st Ave S.

Burien, WA

Community

https://www.threetreechurch.net

Westside Christian Fellowship

13455 2nd Ave SW

Burien, WA

Evangelical Free Church

(206) 439-9031

OTHER AREA CHURCHES:

Gospel Russian Baptist Church

1807 S. 223rd Street

Des Moines, WA

Slavic Baptist

https://beinchurch.org

Highline Seventh Day Adventist

21650 24th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

https://www.highlinesda.org

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

2021 S. 260th Street

Des Moines, WA

Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod

https://www.htlc-wa.org/default.asp?sec_id=140006822

Marcus Whitman Presbyterian Church

2130 S. 248th Street

Des Moines, WA

Presbyterian

http://church.mwpres.org

Midway Covenant

22460 24th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA

Community

Evangelical Covenant Church

https://midcov.org

The Mountain Church

2038 S. 222nd Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

https://themountainchurch.org

Normandy Christian Church

908 S. 200th Street

Des Moines, WA

Restorationist

http://www.normandychristian.org

Resurrection Lutheran Church

134 S. 206th Street

Des Moines, WA

Lutheran Church of Missouri Synod

https://www.resurrection-lcms.org/about-us/

Saint Philomena Catholic Church

1790 S. 222nd Street

Des Moines, WA

Catholic

https://www.stphilomenaparish.com

Salvation Army Federal Way

26419 16th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA

Salvation Army

https://federalway.salvationarmy.org

Samoan Christian Fellowship

19804 8th Ave S.

Des Moines WA

Assemblies of God

http://www.schristianfellowship.org

Southcenter Seventh-day Adventist Church

20400 1st Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

http://www.southcentersda.org

Southminster Presbyterian Church

19834 8th Ave S.

Des Moines WA

Presbyterian

http://spcdesmoines.org