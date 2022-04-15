It’s Easter weekend, which means it’s time for Egg Hunts and Easter services.
Check out our collection of local events from our first-ever Easter Worship Guide.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022
- Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast at Gathering Place Des Moines
- Casa Italiana holding ‘Festa di Pasqua’ Easter Party
- Easter Egg Hunt will be April 16 at Normandy Park Community Club
- 2Easter Egg Hunt at Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park
- Meet the engineer behind the Apollo 11 spacesuit at Highline Heritage Museum
FEATURED CHURCHES:
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church SeaTac
19030 8th Ave S, • SeaTac, WA 98148
(206) 243-0987
https://princeofpeaceseatac.org
Palm Sunday: April 10 at 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: April 14 at 7 p.m.
Good Friday: April 15 at 7 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt: April 16 at 10 a.m.
Easter Sunday Worship: April 17 at 10 a.m.
St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church
1005 SW 152nd Street • Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-6844
https://stelizabethburien.org
Palm Sunday: Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday: Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Friday, April 15 at Noon
Great Vigil: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Worship: Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m.
Normandy Park United Church of Christ
19247 1st Ave South • Normandy Park, WA 98166
(206) 824-1770
https://www.npucc.org
Easter Worship Service: April 17 at 10 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt & Hot Cross Buns: April 17 at 11:30 a.m.
The Gathering Place Foursquare Church
2038 S. 222nd Street • Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 246-6222
Foursquare Gospel
https://gpfoursquare.org
Palm Sunday: April 10 at 10 a.m.
Good Friday: April 15 at 7 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast: April 16 at 9 a.m. at Des Moines Campus (2038 S. 222nd)
Easter Service: April 17 at 10 a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
625 SW 149th Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-2186
General Association of Regular Baptist
Boulevard Park Church
1822 S 128th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-2600
https://www.bpcburien.com
Burien Community Church
16241 19th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-1623
American Baptist
http://www.buriencommunitychurch.org
Easter Egg Hunt at Burien Community Church
1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022
Join us for this fun family event. It’s been 2 years, but we are excited to see you all again! Egg hunt, Cake walk, Games, Raffles and Food! Please register for free on Eventbrite so we have an estimate of the people coming: www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-tickets-310676741497
You can reach out to us at [email protected] for more information.
Burien Evangelical Church
500 SW 146th Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-5300
Evangelical
https://burienevangelical.org
Burien Free Methodist Church/Oasis Home Church
520 S. 150th Street
Burien, WA
(206) 241-0915
Free Methodist Church of North America
https://oasishomechurch.com
Church Of Christ At Burien
720 S. 140th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-8591
Church of Christ
www.burienchurchofchrist.com
Church Of Christ Scientist
233 S. 156th Street
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-0650
Church of Christ
https://christianscienceburien.org
Confraternidad Cristiana Ebenezer
16241 19th Ave SW
Burien, WA
American Baptist
Deeper Church
15434 10th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-8900
Assemblies of God
https://www.deeperchurch.org
The Gathering Place Foursquare Church
2038 S 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 246-6222
Foursquare Gospel
https://gpfoursquare.org
Glendale Evangelical Lutheran Church
13455 2nd Ave SW
Burien, WA 98146
(206) 244-9400
Highline Christian Church
14859 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA 98168
(206) 243-4333
Other Christian
https://www.highlinechristian.org
Highline United Methodist Church
13015 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA
(206) 241-5520
United Methodist
http://www.highlineunitedmethodistchurch.org
Hope Christian Community
632 SW 143rd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 244-1399
Charismatic
https://hope-christian.com
John Knox Presbyterian
109 S. Normandy Rd
Normandy Park, WA 98148
(206) 241-1606
https://johnknox.church
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at John Knox Church. Easter bunny photo op, prizes and CANDY! This event is free to all kids through 5th grade. Please come join us!
Lake Burien Presbyterian Church
15003 14th Ave SW
Burien, WA
(206) 242-6023
Presbyterian
https://www.lbpc.org
New Life Church Normandy Park
20107 1st Ave South
Normandy Park, WA 98198
(425) 226-0880
https://www.nlchurch.com/normandypark/
Normandy Park United Church of Christ
19247 1st Ave South
Normandy Park, WA 98166
(206) 824-1770
https://www.npucc.org
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
158 S. 168th Street
Burien, WA
(206) 243-8108
Lutheran
https://www.facebook.com/oursavioursburien/
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church SeaTac
19030 8th Ave S,
SeaTac, WA 98148
(206) 243-0987
https://princeofpeaceseatac.org
Saint Francis Of Assisi Church
15226 21st Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 242-4575
Catholic
https://www.stfoa.org
St. Bernadette Parish
861 SW 126th Street
Burien, WA 98146
https://saintbernadette.net
St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church
1005 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-6844
Episcopal
https://stelizabethburien.org
St. Paul’s of Shorewood
11620 21st Ave SW
Burien, WA 98146
(206) 244-2112
Evangelical Lutheran in America
http://www.stpaulsofshorewood.org
Taproot Church
14700 6th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 878-7433
Non-Denominational
https://taprootchurch.org
Three Tree Community Church
16261 1st Ave S.
Burien, WA
Community
https://www.threetreechurch.net
Westside Christian Fellowship
13455 2nd Ave SW
Burien, WA
Evangelical Free Church
(206) 439-9031
OTHER AREA CHURCHES:
Gospel Russian Baptist Church
1807 S. 223rd Street
Des Moines, WA
Slavic Baptist
https://beinchurch.org
Highline Seventh Day Adventist
21650 24th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
https://www.highlinesda.org
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2021 S. 260th Street
Des Moines, WA
Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod
https://www.htlc-wa.org/default.asp?sec_id=140006822
Marcus Whitman Presbyterian Church
2130 S. 248th Street
Des Moines, WA
Presbyterian
http://church.mwpres.org
Midway Covenant
22460 24th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA
Community
Evangelical Covenant Church
https://midcov.org
The Mountain Church
2038 S. 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
https://themountainchurch.org
Normandy Christian Church
908 S. 200th Street
Des Moines, WA
Restorationist
http://www.normandychristian.org
Resurrection Lutheran Church
134 S. 206th Street
Des Moines, WA
Lutheran Church of Missouri Synod
https://www.resurrection-lcms.org/about-us/
Saint Philomena Catholic Church
1790 S. 222nd Street
Des Moines, WA
Catholic
https://www.stphilomenaparish.com
Salvation Army Federal Way
26419 16th Ave S.
Des Moines, WA
Salvation Army
https://federalway.salvationarmy.org
Samoan Christian Fellowship
19804 8th Ave S.
Des Moines WA
Assemblies of God
http://www.schristianfellowship.org
Southcenter Seventh-day Adventist Church
20400 1st Ave S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
http://www.southcentersda.org
Southminster Presbyterian Church
19834 8th Ave S.
Des Moines WA
Presbyterian
http://spcdesmoines.org