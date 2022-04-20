During the Pre-Easter season of Lent, students at Burien’s St. Bernadette Parish School ran a Lenten Food Drive collecting cans and boxes of food.

All students were encouraged to participate as able to share abundance with local neighbors in need.

St. Bernadette “Panthers” enmbraced the opportunity, resulting in a very successful drive, yielding 3,350 packages of food to share.

“We love sharing a little good news with the community,” said Jeanne Flohr, who along with librarian responsibilties, is Development and Admissions director at the local parochial school.

St. Bernadette Parish school serves students and families in Burien, White Center and beyond within a multicultural and faith-filled atmosphere.

Learn more here: https://stbernadettesea.org

St. Bernadette Parish School is located at 1028 SW 128th Street:

