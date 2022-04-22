SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Tukwila, Kent, Maple Valley, and Seattle’s Green Lake.

The first Open House is a majestic craftsman style beauty on a .626 acre Tukwila lot that offers so may possibilities:

This current 4-plex has 7 bedrooms & 3.75 baths.

It can easily be returned to a SFR with the interior stairwells still intact & accessible.

Imagine lunch on the grand porch overlooking the golf course, plus lots of room for play or gardening.

There is a detached garage with both a double and single bay + shop, that has it’s own electrical panel and a stairwell up to a huge attic with headroom enough to stand.

There is currently parking for approx 9 vehicles.

Wonderful investment opportunity to be had, live in one unit and rent the others or restore to it’s former glory, or…

Convenient to I-5, 405 & Light Rail.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 23: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday April 24: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 13526 53rd Ave S., Tukwila WA (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $829,000 MLS Number: 1919041 Year built: 1920 Approx. House SqFt: 3,400 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 27,275 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a brilliantly charming home nestled in the heart of Kent, which is now available and move-in ready for you:

This vibrant house has the open floor plan you are looking for with a splash of color that will energize you!

The well-manicured yard, deck, patio, and fire pit area are stunning.

Combined with the open floor plan, the outdoor living space make for the perfect indoor/outdoor entertaining combination.

The opportunities here are absolutely endless.

You will enjoy the many updates already completed throughout.

There is plenty of off street parking as well.

This home is easily the best value in its price range this spring and summer season.

What a perfect opportunity to own a beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 23: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 317 W. Cloudy Street, Kent WA (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $399,950 MLS Number: 1918003 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1942 Approx. House SqFt: 720 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,080 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is nestled in the tree-lined ridge above Lake Wilderness:

This beautiful home, located in the heart of Maple Valley, is within walking distance to shopping, seasonal farmer’s market, restaurants, trail systems and parks.

Rare opportunity to own a 3,530 sq foot home that includes a MIL on the lower level with separate entrance and spacious kitchen.

Perfect for multi-generational housing or extended living space.

Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and two full baths.

The downstairs has two more bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and tons of storage space.

Fully fenced backyard with a heated in-ground pool, covered patio, grassy area and deck to soak in the summer sunshine and territorial view.

Fabulous neighborhood, NO HOA & award-winning Tahoma School District!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 23: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 25015 235th Way SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,050,000 MLS Number: 1918160 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 1995 Approx. House SqFt: 3,530 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is all about location, location, location!

Fabulous opportunity to own this light-filled, spacious home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Tangletown!

An easy stroll to Green Lake and mere minutes to parks, shopping, cafes, walking/bike trails, Woodland Park and Wallingford too!

Coveted neighborhood paired with a sweet private oasis includes a fully-fenced back yard for gardening, play and summer barbecues.

Inviting interior offers hardwood floors, fireplace, French doors and extended living space with two sundecks perfect for pets.

Large master suite + 2nd BR upstairs with a bedroom/large flex room and attached garage on the lower level.

New water heater and brand new roof.

Convenient access to I-5, 99, downtown and the UW. Pre-inspected.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 23: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 5540 Woodlawn Ave N, Seattle WA (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,370,000 MLS Number: 1917978 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 2,080 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,080 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].