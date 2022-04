Have you ever thought to yourself: Oh, If Only I’d Listened!?

Well, that’s the theme of ‘7 Stories’ tonight, Friday, April 22, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum.

C’mon down and listen to your friends and neighbors tell their true tales – at no cost.

If you can’t make it, be sure to tune into our Facebook Page here for a livestream video starting at 7 p.m.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: