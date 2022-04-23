Almost 100 years after Highline High School first opened its doors in 1924, HHS students and staff started school in a brand new 256,000-square-foot building in September, 2021.

Highline Public Schools exclaims “Let’s party like it’s 2021!”, since the ribbon cutting/reception was postponed last fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

“As promised, we have rescheduled!”

All are invited on Wednesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting. There will be refreshments and tours of this beautiful new building designed by Bassetti Architects and built by Skanska.

“Thank you, voters, for replacing a beloved, but aging, school with a modern learning facility that pays respect to the original 1924 version.”

Please RSVP. The online form linked below includes an opportunity to suggest an alumni speaker and enter a drawing to help cut the ribbon.

HHS OPENING YEAR CELEBRATION & RIBBON CUTTING

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Highline High School, 225 South 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98148 (map below). INFO The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception and tours of the new building. More details to come. Please contact [email protected] or 206-631-3094 for questions about the event, rather than calling the school.