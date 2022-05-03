SPONSORED :

A FREE Document Shredding/Computer & Electronic Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Windermere RE/South, Inc. in Burien (map below).

This event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with free document shredding and computer/electronic recycling.

Some of the items being accepted for recycling include:

Computers Laptops Servers Printers LCD Monitors LCD TVs Printer Ink/Toner Ipads/Tablets Misc. Electronics Server Racks Networking Items Hard Drives Circuit Boards Wire UPS Battery Backups Computer Accessories Video Games



and more:

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHERE: Windermere RE/South, Inc., 401 SW 152nd Street, Burien: