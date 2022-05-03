SPONSORED:

A FREE Document Shredding/Computer & Electronic Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Windermere RE/South, Inc. in Burien (map below).

This event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with free document shredding and computer/electronic recycling.

Some of the items being accepted for recycling include:

    • Computers
    • Laptops
    • Servers
    • Printers
    • LCD Monitors
    • LCD TVs
    • Printer Ink/Toner
    • Ipads/Tablets
    • Misc. Electronics
    • Server Racks
    • Networking Items
    • Hard Drives
    • Circuit Boards
    • Wire
    • UPS Battery Backups
    • Computer Accessories
    • Video Games

and more:

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Windermere RE/South, Inc., 401 SW 152nd Street, Burien: