REMINDER : Discover Burien’s ‘Burien Burlesque’ will be performed this Friday night, May 6, 2022 downtown.

This event will run from 8 – 10 p.m., and will be hosted outside under the stars. Burlesque for those on stage and in the audience is a performance art built on a centuries long historical foundation of escapism and empowerment. Tickets are required to enter and are on sale here . The art of dance features Burlesque dancers Nox Falls, La Petite Mort, Crystal Tassels, Ruby Mimosa and Das Bee. Tickets for the Burlesque show are $30 per person and there is an add-on option for a three-course dinner catered from Centro Neighborhood Kitchen for an additional $28 per person. The Burien Art walk happens every first Friday of the month on SW 152nd Street with art available for purchase and many shops remaining open later to accommodate event participants.



FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK

The free Burien Art Walk will run from 4-8 p.m. at participating businesses, hosting local artists, musicians and crafters, and new this Friday will be the start of the Night Market at the Highline Heritage Museum parking lot located at 819 SW 152nd Street.

The Art Walk is free to attend and maps to participating businesses will be made for each Burien Art Walk and posted across various communication channels including The Discover Burien website.

For more information, click here or email [email protected].

Discover Burien is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.