The next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ session will be held at the Burien Starbucks at 901 SW 148th Street this Friday, May 13, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m.

This event is sponsored by the King County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Starbucks and the Burien Police Department.

Coffee lovers were surprised to receive their drive-up order at a recent event from uniformed King County and Burien deputies wearing green Starbucks aprons.

“Will you join us?”

Burien Starbucks is located at 901 SW 148th Street: