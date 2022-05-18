A small structure fire broke out at the Burien Library late Tuesday night, May 17, 2022, and City Hall will be closed to in-person services on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

King County Fire District No. 2 said that the call came in as an automatic fire alarm at around 11:16 p.m. Tuesday night.

When crews arrived, they upgraded it to a commercial fire response.

The city said that a small fire occurred inside the book drop of the Library, causing some minor damage and acrid smell to circulate through the building.

The King County Library System said the blaze caused smoke and water damage in the building, and that the building is “closed until further notice.”

No structural damage occurred.

“To give time for the smell to dissipate, Burien City Hall will be closed,” the city said.

Virtual services will still be available. Find online services and department contacts at burienwa.gov/departments.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Burien City Hall/Library is located at 400 SW 152nd Street:

DISPATCH: Commerical Structure Fire – Confirmed @ BURIEN LIBRARY, 400 SW 152ND ST, BURIEN. Responding Dept: Burien

Kent was closed for 4 months, but it sounds like the damage was less extensive at Burien. But we might need to replace all or part of our book sorting machine, and our vendor is in Finland — 👑⭐⭐Sounderbrarian- All ConcaCats Are Beautiful (@WaitingForDogot) May 18, 2022