Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Seattle and Des Moines.

The first Open House is an impeccably renovated NW iconic home with unsurpassed 180* sound & mountain views:

Private gated drive guides you to this gorgeous estate.

Dramatic entry opens to sundrenched main flr w/vaulted ceiling, open sightlines and 2 cozy gas fireplaces.

Breathtaking views from every expanse including the decadent new gourmet kitchen w/Viking 6 burner stove, Miele fridge and sleek cabinetry.

So many elegant finishes such as Venetian plaster fireplace, Hunter Douglas auto blinds, AC, heated bath flrs, tankless H2O and Butler’s pantry.

Top floor primary suite retreat features spa-like bath, vaulted ceiling and private deck.

So tranquil and private, you will never tire of watching the lumbering ferries, soaring eagles, occasional Orca pod and breathtaking sunsets.

Entertainer’s dream!

WHEN:

Friday, May 20: 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 10003 47th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $2,298,000 MLS Number: 1935738 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1979 Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,547 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer LeasedEquipment



Next up, a great craftsman home with lots of charm and character located in an incredible neighborhood close to restaurants, transportation, West Seattle Junction, education and more:

This home has 3 bedrooms plus bonus area to be used as office, TV room or play room & 1.75 bathrooms.

Primary room is the entire upper floor and has 3/4 bath, 2 extra large closets, covered sitting porch with territorial views and views of Mt Rainier and Cascades.

Yard is beautiful & full of mature plants, trees, bushes and shrubs.

Back yard has a large deck that can be downsized to make a nice big yard space or resurface to minimize yard work.

Basement is storage but lots of possibilities w/dedicated entrance.

Home has newer year old roof, newer electrical panel, furnace & hot H20 tank.

WHEN:

Friday, May 20: 5 – 7 p.m.



WHERE: 3433 40th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $820,000 MLS Number: 1934509 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1914 Approx. House SqFt: 2,320 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,000 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



The final Open House this weekend is in the highly sought-after Huntington Park over-55 community:

Charming duplex in a lovely cul de sac setting.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor.

Large third bedroom/flex room in loft upstairs with the potential of building a third bathroom. Abundant storage!

Glass door from dining area opens onto a sweet patio.

Also, glass slider from second bedroom opens to a deck.

Door from garage opens into the kitchen.

All of this plus a big beautiful club house with pool.

Walking trails weave in and out through the entire neighborhood.

Seller is unable to do any work requests; property is being sold “as is”.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 21: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 1008 S. 246th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $445,000 MLS Number: 1927117 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1978 Approx. House SqFt: 1,640 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,924 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

