All are invited to help kick-off Burien Pride Weekend with local Author Putsata Reang & Katrina Carrasco live,at the Highline Heritage Museum on Friday, June 3, 2022.

This free event will start at 6 p.m. at the museum.

Reang is the Burien-based Author of the new memoir “Ma and Me,” and will talk with Katrina Carrasco Seattle-local author of “The Best Bad Things.”

Copies of “Ma and Me” and “The Best Bad Things” will be available for sale at Three Trees Books and at the event.

To pre-register and learn more, click below:

WHAT: ”Ma and Me” live Q&A and Book Signing WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022 starting at 6 p.m. WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street (map below) CO-HOSTS: Three Trees Books and Highline Heritage Museum.