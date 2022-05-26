SPONSORED :

Local financial firm Sunrise Financial Services will be holding their annual ‘Community Shred Day’ for on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event is FREE and open to the public, so invite your friends!

“As a local financial services firm, we are always looking for ways to add value to our clients and the community we serve,” organizers said. “We thought a Shred Day for our friends, family, and neighbors would be a great way to help protect you from fraud and identity theft.”

Documents will be shredded on-site while you watch.

Also at this event, they will be collecting food and donations for the Highline Area Food Bank.

More info here: https://sunrisefinancialservices.net/event/2264/

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Financial Services, 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: For additional information please contact Sunrise Financial

Sunrise Financial Services is located at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].