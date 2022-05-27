Northwest Associated Arts will be presenting Masterworks V, a concert celebrating 250 years of Beethoven on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 at Glendale Lutheran Church in Burien.

Originally scheduled for the 2019-2020 season and cancelled due to the pandemic, the concert is a collaboration with Northwest Symphony Orchestra and features the glorious Mass in C, opus 86. This earlier setting of Beethoven’s two masses shows his respect for Mozart and Haydn in this genre but also displays his own unique voice that continues to astound listeners two and a half centuries later.

Guest vocalists for the performance include soprano Christine Oshiki, Mezzo-soprano Erin Hanson, tenor Anthony James, and baritone Max Seifert, who grew up in Normandy Park and has a history with Northwest Associated Arts and has performed in twenty shows with the Hi-Liners Musical Theatre, including as Javert in the 2010 production of Les Miserables.

Seifert first performed with Northwest Associated Arts 20 years ago as a member of YouthSounds, his very first introduction to music. Director Paula Hawkins (who now directs SilverSounds) provided supplemental music theory training that was truly foundational for everything that came later in his education. In the mid-2000s when schools were cutting back music programs and focusing on STEM, Seifert’s musical education with Northwest Associated Arts proved essential. In the 2010 holiday season, he made his debut as a baritone in their adult choir, ChoralSounds. He went on to earn a bachelor’s in music from Pepperdine University and a master’s degree in voice and opera from Northwestern University, with scholarships to both schools. Seifert has performed with several opera companies and professional choruses, such as Seattle Opera, Chicago Folks Operetta, Aspen Music Festival, the Bienen Contemporary/Early Vocal Ensemble, and the Music of the Baroque. Some of his favorite performance credits include Enjolras/Les Miserables, Belcore/L’elixir d’amore, and Danilo/The Merry Widow, and as a soloist in Handel’s Messiah. In 2017, he was awarded the grand prize of the Bel Canto Competition and was a national semifinalist in the Classical Singer Competition. In Phoenix, he recently performed as a soloist with the Arizona Musicfest in An Armed Man: A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins. When not singing, Seifert works as an airline pilot for Horizon Air. Looking back at all these experiences, he is grateful to Northwest Associated Arts for laying the foundation at the very beginning of his musical journey!

Please join in and welcome Seifert back into the fold and hear this beautiful choral program at one of the two performances of Masterworks V:

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Glendale Lutheran Church in Burien Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Bellevue



Tickets are available on the Northwest Associated Arts website here, or at the door.