A shooting took place inside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Tukwila on Tuesday night, May 31, 2022.

Tukwila Police say that at approximately 8:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to that located in the 200 block of Strander Blvd. after receiving reports that a dispute had escalated into gunfire.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests, police said.

“At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody and the involved parties are believed to have fled the scene following the altercation,” police added.

