REMINDER : The City of Burien is inviting community members to meet candidates for Burien City Manager at an in-person ‘meet and greet’ event this Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Burien Community Center.

The city says approximately six candidates will participate in the event. They will be stationed in one area of the community center, and event attendees will be encouraged to rotate around to each candidate to ask questions and get to know them.

Attendees will be offered ways to provide anonymous feedback on the candidates, which will be shared with the Burien City Council, which makes the hiring decision.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Spanish language interpretation will be available.

The open house will be followed by two rounds of a public interview process with the City Council.

Learn more about the process to recruit and hire the next Burien City Manager at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: