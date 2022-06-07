Shorewood on the Sound’s annual ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ will be returning this Saturday, June 11, 2022, with over 30 garage sales within a 1-square mile area (see map below).
This great neighborhood garage sale event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Annually, over 30 households – more if you count neighbors and families who combined – participate in the popular Streets of Garage Sales.
Hundreds, if not over 1,000 people, come searching for treasures amongst locals’ wares. Many do not go away empty-handed.
Enjoy yourself, but please observe these rules:
-
- Obey all street signs and posted speed limits
- No parking in yards or on any other grassy areas. Please park along the road or in driveways if applicable but try not to block in others attending this sale
- All sales are final — this event is for one day only
- Keep your children in sight — Shorewood already has plenty of children. We don’t need extras and you might miss them!!
- DO buy all you can carry — extra trips are allowed at this buffet
- DO tell all your friends and neighbors
- DO bring cash — credit cards are not accepted. Individual sellers have the right to make the decision on accepting checks
- DO shop with a smile…..occasional grinning and outbursts of excitement on finding a deal are encouraged
- This event ends promptly at 4 p.m. unless prior arrangements have been made with the homeowner
- COVID-19 public safety protocols will be followed as required
WHAT: Huge neighborhood garage sale, celebrating over 20 years of bargains!
WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Shorewood on the Sound, Burien; map: tinyurl.com/2p8cvmcu, or search “Shorewood on the Sound” for directions).
You can also scan the following QR code with your smartphone for a map of participating houses: