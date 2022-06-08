SPONSORED :

REMINDER : Local financial firm Sunrise Financial Services will be holding their annual ‘Community Shred Day’ this Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event is FREE and open to the public, so invite your friends!

“As a local financial services firm, we are always looking for ways to add value to our clients and the community we serve,” organizers said. “We thought a Shred Day for our friends, family, and neighbors would be a great way to help protect you from fraud and identity theft.”

Documents will be shredded on-site while you watch.

Also at this event, they will be collecting food and donations for the Highline Area Food Bank.

More info here: https://sunrisefinancialservices.net/event/2264/

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Financial Services, 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: For additional information please contact Sunrise Financial

Join us for Shred Day! Together, we'll protect your identity and save some trees. Drop off donations for the Highline Area Food Bank! pic.twitter.com/70pa3Ake6A — Sunrise Financial Services (@sunrisefs1) June 7, 2022

Sunrise Financial Services is located at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW:

