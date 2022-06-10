After two days touring Burien, meeting City leadership staff, the five candidates vying for the Burien City Manager positions participated in a round of public interviews on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The Burien City Council announced Friday afternoon that they have narrowed their list of five finalists to three candidates.

Below is a list of the final three candidates, where they currently live, and their most recent employment.

Adolfo Bailon , Los Angeles, CA, Town Manager of Town of Randolph, VT. Gerald Smith , Creedmoor, NC, City Manager of City of Creedmoor, NC. Andrea Snyder , Seattle, WA, Deputy City Administrator of City of Issaquah, and former Economic Development Manager for Burien.



The City Council will interview the final three finalists during a special public meeting on Monday, June 13, where they are expected to select one finalist to move to a conditional job offer.

The City Council is scheduled to hear an update on the formal background check of their selected candidate and may take action on an employment agreement during their June 21, 2022 meeting.

Learn more about the process to recruit and hire the next Burien City Manager at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.

