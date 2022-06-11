The Burien City Council will be holding a Special Meeting to interview the three finalist candidates for City Manager on Monday, June 13, 2022, starting at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be a hybrid in-person/online, and can be viewed via Zoom here, on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or in person at Burien City Hall (map below).

The three City Manager Candidate finalists are (links open PDF of their bios/applications):

Public comments will be heard during the meeting.

Interviews will be followed with an Executive Session to Conduct Evaluations of Qualifications of Applicants for Public Employment per RCW 42.30.110(1)(g).

Further discussion, and possibly a selection of one City Manager Candidate for Conditional Offer is also on the agenda (download PDF here).