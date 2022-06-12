On Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, around 75 Pride flags that had been installed in downtown Burien were stolen by two thieves (read our previous coverage – including surveillance video and photos of the suspects – here).

The poles that held the flags were also broken.

The commemorative flags had been installed by Discover Burien in support of Pride Month, a time when communities across the country celebrate the dignity, equality, and increased visibility of LGBTQIA+ people as well as commemorating the Stonewall riots that began on June 28, 1969.

“This kind of hatred towards our LGBTQIA+ community will not be tolerated in Burien,” said Councilmember Hugo Garcia, sponsor of this year’s Pride month proclamation. “We will only double down our commitments to celebrating with bigger and better Pride events, displays, and flags.”

The City sanctioned the installation of the flags on publicly owned light poles as they have done for several years. This year, the Burien City Council continued its annual tradition of issuing a proclamation supporting Pride month. A Pride flag, which was raised for the second year in a row at the beginning of this month, still flies over Burien City Hall.

“Burien is a place where we respect and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We continue to stand strong with all of you,” said Mayor Sofia Aragon.

Burien Pride, through Discover Burien, is accepting donations to pay for replacement of the flags and poles.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Burien Police Department at (206) 296-3311.

The City of Burien strongly declares that acts of hate or intimidation based on someone’s identity have no place in our community. Read our full statement on the theft of Pride flags from downtown Burien: https://t.co/5RNg1pE4cn pic.twitter.com/FkSZP8x4tS — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) June 13, 2022 We had 75 pride flags stolen from light poles in our downtown Main Street yesterday. This kinda of hatred towards our LGBTQIA+ community will NOT be tolerated in Burien! Please join me and donate what you can to @BurienPride so we can replace them ASAPhttps://t.co/q9yaTNxQOA https://t.co/0r5S0sFdTo pic.twitter.com/dyfp4mj8bp — Hugo Garcia (@CMHugoGarcia) June 12, 2022