Unfortunately, due to multiple positive COVID tests on the opposing team (Baseball Beyond Borders), Wednesday night’s (June 16, 2022) DubSea Fish Stick baseball game has been canceled.

“All tickets from tonight’s game can be used for any future game this summer,” General Manager Justin Moser said.

The next Fish Sticks game is set for this Friday, June 17, 2022 against the Seattle Blackfins, starting at 7:05 p.m. at Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

Tickets available here: