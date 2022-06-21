Photo of the 2012 Burien Independence Day Parade by Michael Brunk.

Discover Burien wants everyone to know that they can be in the 98th annual Burien Independence Day Parade on July 4.

This has become a longstanding tradition in the community, and is an enjoyable parade to watch, with thousands attending each year.

The parade takes place throughout Downtown Burien.

Businesses, schools, teams, organizations, groups and others are invited to apply.

There is no cost to enter the parade, but you must apply here:

https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/independence-day-parade-2022

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

Sponsorships are also available, and run from $25 to $900. Click the link above and scroll down for details.