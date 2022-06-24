By Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher

This week, local record-holding racer Steve Huff announced his new Faster Than Cancer Foundation, formed “to inspire, educate, and support our community through marketing & fundraising, highlighting living and thriving after a cancer diagnosis along with a scholarship program for Trades-based education.”

We caught up with Huff (and crew, and his dog Trigger) at the Father’s Day Car Show recently in Burien, where he was showing off his #FasterThanCancer record-holding electric dragster (formerly known as “Current Technology 2.0” with a record speed of 202.52 MPH set March 15, 2022), race motorcycles and his bright orange E350-class hydroplane. Huff spent most of the time that day meeting, greeting and talking with race fans of all ages.

Huff knows a thing or four about living with cancer.

“I got my diagnosis in November, 2020, that I have stage 4 metastatic cancer, and that it wasn’t going to go away,” Huff told us. “Ten years ago I became involved and learned the importance of education, sharing what it really means to inspire and work with others. Collectively, we can change lives, so let’s please turn it up to 11 and see how much more that we can do.”

Huff completed several rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. He is living and racing with cancer and recently is currently receiving immunotherapy treatment under the care and guidance of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) and UW Medical Center.

Huff is not only a record-holding, multi-vehicle race driver (see all his records here), he is a warrior.

“In the words of Spinal Tap – now we’re at 11 and I’m doing everything I can,” he said. “I was always on 10, but now I’m on 11. I feel better than I’ve ever felt, other than the pain that I’ve lived with for so many years now. The pain has a purpose and that purpose is to put together this 501(c)(3) nonprofit.”

The new foundation will also function to support a scholarship program for the trades.

“We know that trade education and tradework development is key to the future and we know that racing is a great catalyst to bring people into the trades,” Huff said.

Huff credits his “angel” friend and business partner Larry Carrell for his continued financial support.

“Larry Carrell is a philanthropist who has changed the lives of a lot of people,” he said. “Larry’s the guy that inspired me to take it to the next level. He’s the one that really helped me realize it was time to do something instead of just talk about it, so we did and because of him now I can tell you about the Faster Than Cancer Foundation.”

To donate to or support the Faster Than Cancer Foundation, click below:

To get a Custom Corporate Contribution proposal, please email [email protected].

VIDEOS:

Below are videos showing Huff eclipsing 200 MPH in his amazing electric dragster, as well as one featuring legendary racer “Big Daddy” Don Garlits:

HUFF KEEPS RACING

Despite fighting stage four cancer, Huff still runs his Huff Motorsports shop in SeaTac and continues to race – here’s his 2022 schedule:

June 25-26 – Guntersville, AL Guntersville Lake Hydrofest *Pro-Lite Shootout July 1-3 – Madison, IN Madison Regatta *Pro-Lite Shootout July 8-10 – Weathertech Raceway Laguna SECA Roland Sands Superhooligan Rd 4 July 9-10 – Holley High Voltage in Sonoma, CA July 29-31 – Kennewick, WA Waterfollies HAPO Cup Aug 5-7 – Seattle, WA Seafair Albert Lee Cup Aug 13-14 – Pateros, WA Pateros Hydro Classic Aug 20-21 – Oak Harbor, WA, Hydros For Heroes Sept 10-11 – Brewster, WA, Tony Newton Memorial Regatta Sept 24-25 – Manson, WA, Manson Regatta on Lake Chelan



Learn more here:

Read our previous coverage of Huff here.